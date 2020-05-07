Loading articles...

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo an Uber office is seen in Secaucus, N.J. Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK — Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an effort to stop the bleeding, the ride-hailing giant said Thursday it is offloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime, a company in which it is investing $85 million.

Uber brought in $3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 14% from the same time last year.

Revenue in its Eats meal delivery business grew 53% as customers shuttered at home ramped up demand.

But its bottom line was hurt when the value of Uber’s investment in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, Singapore-based Grab and others plummeted by $2.1 billion as demand collapsed in those regions.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

