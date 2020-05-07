Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business
by Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2020 4:10 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo an Uber office is seen in Secaucus, N.J. Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK — Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as its overseas investments were hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to stop the bleeding, the ride-hailing giant said Thursday it is offloading Jump, its bike and scooter business, to Lime, a company in which it is investing $85 million.
Uber brought in $3.54 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 14% from the same time last year.
Revenue in its Eats meal delivery business grew 53% as customers shuttered at home ramped up demand.
But its bottom line was hurt when the value of Uber’s investment in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi, Singapore-based Grab and others plummeted by $2.1 billion as demand collapsed in those regions.