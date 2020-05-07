Loading articles...

Trudeau says he does not share view that oil and gas sector is beyond saving

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Thursday, May 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not agree that oil and gas in Canada is dead.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and Green parliamentary leader Elizabeth May both claim the oil price shock that has devastated Canada’s oil patch in recent weeks should be the final sign that the industry cannot and should not be saved.

Both would rather the government pour economic recovery money into transitioning workers in Alberta’s oil industry to renewable energies instead.

Trudeau, however, says the oil and gas sector will play a critical role in both the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the transition to a greener Canadian future.

Trudeau says less pollution and greener outcomes will be a major part of the recovery strategy.

He also says the innovation that will come out of fossil fuel companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is critical to getting it right.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

