Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

9:50 a.m.

Greyhound Canada has announced a temporary shutdown for all of the company’s bussing routes and services starting May 12.

The transportation company says the shutdown in Canada is a result of a 95 per cent drop in ridership and lost revenue as a result of COVID-19.

The company says 400 employees will be affected by the closure.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 ramp to Lakeridge - the right lane is blocked with a stalled transport. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 AM
On this date (May7) in 1976 #Toronto YYZ recorded 2.3cm snow ❄️Could be some flurries for Friday and Saturday for…
Latest Weather
Read more