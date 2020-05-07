The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

9:50 a.m.

Greyhound Canada has announced a temporary shutdown for all of the company’s bussing routes and services starting May 12.

The transportation company says the shutdown in Canada is a result of a 95 per cent drop in ridership and lost revenue as a result of COVID-19.

The company says 400 employees will be affected by the closure.

The Canadian Press