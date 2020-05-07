Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
SNC-Lavalin Group reports $66M Q1 loss compared with $17.3M loss a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2020 8:16 am EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT
MONTREAL — SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. saw its first-quarter loss deepen compared with a year ago as it took a charge due to lower expected payments related to its sale in the Ontario’s Highway 407 toll road.
The engineering company says it lost $66 million or 38 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31 including a $57.2-million charge related to the fair value revalution of contingent payments related to the sale of a large part of its stake in 407 International Inc.
The result compared with a loss of $17.3 million or 10 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly $2.23 billion, down from $2.36 billion a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, SNC says it earned nearly $25.7 million or 15 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of nearly $36.9 million or 21 cents per share a year ago.
SNC says the adjusted loss from its professional services and project management operations amounted to $3.9 million or two cents per diluted share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $14.9 million or eight cents per share a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.