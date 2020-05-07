Aid programs, partisan politics and the path forward: A dispatch from Ottawa

In today’s Big Story podcast, over the past two months, several programs worth billions upon billions of dollars were rolled out to Canadian people and businesses faster than we could have imagined. So…do they work? How many people have needed them? How are they being tweaked on the fly? And why do opposition parties say they either don’t do enough or need to be scaled back?

After the initial burst of “We’re All In This Together”—the politics as usual is returning to Parliament Hill, albeit virtually. And that may not be a bad thing, because as the first wave of COVID-19 dies down and we plan for the second, it’s worth taking a hard look at what worked and what didn’t.

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, Parliament Hill reporter



