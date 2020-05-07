Ontario unveils framework to allow hospitals to resume elective surgeries

The Ford government says elective surgeries can resume again at hospitals across the province provided the procedures do not hamper the fight against COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says a comprehensive framework has been developed to assess the readiness of hospitals to begin planning for the gradual resumption of scheduled surgeries and procedures, starting with the most urgent surgeries such as cancer and cardiac procedures.

Among the criteria, hospitals will need to reserve 15 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients, a steady or decreasing caseload of the virus and a stable supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Since March 15, all non-essential care and elective surgery has been on hold in order to allow hospitals across the province to focus on the fight against COVID-19.

The province’s Financial Accountability Office said about 52,000 procedures have already been cancelled or avoided, and while that has eased pressure on hospitals, the longer they’re postponed the worse the health outcomes will be.

A report released by Toronto’s University Health Network last week estimated that 35 people may have died during the COVID-19 pandemic because their cardiac surgeries weren’t performed.

Ministry officials say there’s no timeline for when these procedures will be allowed to resume, but it will be up to existing regional and sub-regional COVID-19 steering committees to decide whether they are able to resume non-urgent surgeries, which include hip or knee replacements and cataract surgeries.

Doctors have previously expressed concerns about how they will be able to handle the backlog of elective surgeries once the coronavirus threat has subsided.

Dr. Sandy Buchman with the Canadian Medical Association said last month there will be very few ways for surgeons and hospitals to catch up once they start seeing elective patients again.

He said hospitals were operating above capacity before the pandemic, and wait times were already the bane of Canada’s health-care system.

That’s likely to mean patients waiting until their conditions are more serious or more advanced before they get into the operating room.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report