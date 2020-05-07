News Corp.: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NEW YORK — News Corp. (NWSA) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $730 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.24. Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, it posted a profit of 3 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.
The publishing company whose flagship is The Wall Street Journal posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period.
News Corp. shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.65, a fall of 17% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWSA