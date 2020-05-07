Loading articles...

Mexico suspends judge in house arrest for child rape suspect

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY — A judicial oversight council suspended a federal judge in Mexico for six months Thursday for granting house arrest to a child rape suspect.

The Federal Judiciary Council said the judge showed “notorious ineptitude and carelessness” in supporting the suspect’s petition for an injunction against being held in prison.

The case occurred in the central state of Hidalgo. It was not clear if the victim lived in or near the house where the suspect would be serving house arrest. Neither the suspect nor victims were named, in keeping with legal rules in Mexico.

The council said the judge had no authority to rule the way he did.

While some lesser crimes are eligible for house arrest in Mexico, rape is considered a serious crime.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:39 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Kipling. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Forecast snow accumulation thanks to the lake effect snow machine cranking up Friday night into Saturday morning
Latest Weather
Read more