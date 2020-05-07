Man struck by tractor trailer in Mississauga hit-and-run

Peel police say a man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call for a pedestrian stuck in the Dixie Road and Shawson Drive area.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The vehicle involved did not remain on scene and is believed to be a tractor trailer.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police.