Man struck by tractor trailer in Mississauga hit-and-run

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 11:05 pm EDT

Police on scene after a man was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on May 7, 2020. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombek

Peel police say a man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Officers responded to a call for a pedestrian stuck in the Dixie Road and Shawson Drive area.

The man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The vehicle involved did not remain on scene and is believed to be a tractor trailer.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact police.

