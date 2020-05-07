Loading articles...

July 12 is possible date for Poland's postponed election

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

WARSAW, Poland — A spokesman for Poland’s ruling party said Thursday that July 12 is a potential new date for the presidential election that will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.

The ruling conservative coalition decided to postpone the election late Wednesday as the coronavirus national lockdown disturbed the preparations while political infighting added to the confusion. No new date was set.

Under the current plan, the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce Sunday’s vote void and thus pave way for a new election.

Ruling Law and Justice party spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel said that July 12 is seen as the possible new date, falling before President Andrzej Duda’s 5-year term expires Aug. 6.

The vote would be by mail, out of concern for voters’ health amid the pandemic.

Law and Justice is backing Duda’s reelection bid and he is leading opinion polls, well ahead of nine other candidates.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 02:49 AM
#CityStreets: Finch is blocked for a crash west of Weston at Jayzel Drive.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 33 minutes ago
On this date (May7) in 1976 #Toronto YYZ recorded 2.3cm snow ❄️Could be some flurries for Friday and Saturday for…
Latest Weather
Read more