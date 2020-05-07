Loading articles...

Judge rejects abortion clinic's bid to block virus test rule

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal judge on Thursday rejected a request by Arkansas’ only surgical abortion clinic to block a rule requiring a negative coronavirus test before a woman undergoes the procedure.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller rejected the motion to prevent the state from enforcing the requirement on three women nearing Arkansas’ limit on when abortions can be performed. Arkansas bans abortions 20 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Little Rock Family Planning Services had been prohibited from performing abortions under a rule that banned elective procedures during the coronavirus pandemic. That ban has been eased, but the state requires a negative coronavirus test within 48 hours of the procedure.

The clinic said a lack of widespread testing meant the rule was preventing women from getting an abortion. The clinic said it had performed four abortions last week after the elective surgeries ban was lifted.

In the lawsuit, the clinic said it contacted more than 15 testing locations but has been unable to find one that will test asymptomatic people and that’s able to have results within 48 hours.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:39 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Kipling. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Forecast snow accumulation thanks to the lake effect snow machine cranking up Friday night into Saturday morning
Latest Weather
Read more