Loading articles...

Jane and Finch Beer Store employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Jane Street and Finch Avenue location of a Beer Store has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed late Thursday night.

The store says the location at 2005 Finch Avenue West has been closed and they are following protocols outlined by Toronto Public Health.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked at the store on April 25 and is now in isolation at home. All other store employees have been contacted and informed of the case.

In a release, the store says the location was not accepting empties. It will undergo a “wall-to-wall disinfectant cleaning and fogging” before reopening on Saturday.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:39 PM
CLEAR: WB 401 app. Kipling. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:04 PM
Forecast snow accumulation thanks to the lake effect snow machine cranking up Friday night into Saturday morning
Latest Weather
Read more