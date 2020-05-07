Jane and Finch Beer Store employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at the Jane Street and Finch Avenue location of a Beer Store has tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed late Thursday night.

The store says the location at 2005 Finch Avenue West has been closed and they are following protocols outlined by Toronto Public Health.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 last worked at the store on April 25 and is now in isolation at home. All other store employees have been contacted and informed of the case.

In a release, the store says the location was not accepting empties. It will undergo a “wall-to-wall disinfectant cleaning and fogging” before reopening on Saturday.