History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2020 2:45 pm EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
FILE - This Feb. 29, 2020 file photo shows author Doris Kearns Goodwin attending A+E Network's "HISTORYTalks: Leadership and Legacy" in New York. The History channel says it is signing up to do more projects with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin after the well-received miniseries on George Washington. History says Goodwin is working on projects about Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.
During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”
It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.
History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after “Washington,” released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.
The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.