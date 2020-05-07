Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
High Park cherry blossom trespasser fined over $1,000
by News staff
Posted May 7, 2020 2:20 pm EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 2:23 pm EDT
In a screen grab from the city's BloomCam livestream, a man is seen climbing a cherry tree in High Park in the early morning hours of May 4, 2020. The park is closed to visitors due to COVID-19. HANDOUT
Toronto police say the man who was captured on video trespassing in High Park this weekend has been given three tickets, totaling over $1,000.
The man was caught on the city’s bloom cam, which was set up to allow residents to watch the cherry blossoms while the park is closed to enforce physical distancing.
The video showed a man walking up to a tree with a bicycle. He then climbs the tree and dangles from the branches before coming down.
Police say they continue to patrol the park, and will enforce by-laws when necessary.
The trespasser was fined $1,150 for entering into an area of a park posted to prohibit admission, walking where prohibited in park; and using a park between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. without permit.