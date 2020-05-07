Loading articles...

High Park cherry blossom trespasser fined over $1,000

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 2:23 pm EDT

In a screen grab from the city's BloomCam livestream, a man is seen climbing a cherry tree in High Park in the early morning hours of May 4, 2020. The park is closed to visitors due to COVID-19. HANDOUT

Toronto police say the man who was captured on video trespassing in High Park this weekend has been given three tickets, totaling over $1,000.

The man was caught on the city’s bloom cam, which was set up to allow residents to watch the cherry blossoms while the park is closed to enforce physical distancing.

The video showed a man walking up to a tree with a bicycle. He then climbs the tree and dangles from the branches before coming down.

Police say they continue to patrol the park, and will enforce by-laws when necessary.

The trespasser was fined $1,150 for entering into an area of a park posted to prohibit admission, walking where prohibited in park; and using a park between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. without permit.

