Gunman sought after 3 dead in string of Houston shootings
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2020 6:44 am EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT
HOUSTON — Police searched early Thursday for a man suspected of fatally shooting three men during the span of less than an hour at separate locations in Houston.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Kelsey, was believed to be driving a car that was stolen from the scene of the first slaying Wednesday night, Houston police said in a post on Twitter. The shootings appear to be drug-related, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.
“We need to remove him off the street immediately,” Finner said.
The first shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and left one man dead and another person injured, Finner said. The gunman then forced his way into a home and fatally shot a 60-year-old man, Finner said.
He then drove to another house about 9 p.m. and fatally shot a man, police said.
Names of the dead and additional details about the circumstances of the shootings weren’t immediately released.