Fourth personal support worker dies of coronavirus

Another personal support worker has died of the novel coronavirus at a senior living centre in an Ottawa suburb, bringing the total to four.

In a statement, the Madonna Care Community in Orleans confirmed the death, calling him a “loved and respected team member.”

His identity has not been made public at this time.

Public Health Ontario says over 1300 healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Including the worker at Madonna Care Community, a total of five healthcare workers have now died of the virus – Sharon Roberts who worked at Downsview Long-Term Care Centre in North York, Christine Mandegarian who worked at Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Arlene Reid who worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses in Peel Region and a man in his 50s who worked as a cleaner at Brampton Civic Hospital.