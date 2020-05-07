Loading articles...

Fourth personal support worker dies of coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Another personal support worker has died of the novel coronavirus at a senior living centre in an Ottawa suburb, bringing the total to four.

In a statement, the Madonna Care Community in Orleans  confirmed the death, calling him a “loved and respected team member.”

His identity has not been made public at this time.

Public Health Ontario says over 1300 healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Including the worker at Madonna Care Community, a total of five healthcare workers have now died of the virus – Sharon Roberts who worked at Downsview Long-Term Care Centre in North York, Christine Mandegarian who worked at Altamont Care Community in Scarborough, Arlene Reid who worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses in Peel Region and a man in his 50s who worked as a cleaner at Brampton Civic Hospital.

