Coronavirus: Restaurants across the city forced to permanently close its doors

While many restaurants are doing their best to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, by offering delivery through apps and curbside pick-up, others haven’t been so lucky.

Several restaurants have been forced to close its doors for good due to financial constraints caused by the pandemic.

The Ontario government declared all non-essential businesses to be closed on March 24 except for delivery and curbside pick-up, eventually allowing them to also sell alcohol with their food.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford said he hoped to have some good news for restaurant owners, “sooner than later,” and added “hang in there.”

Below are some of the restaurants that have been permanently shuttered;

Lambretta Pizzeria

Lambretta Pizzeria in Roncesvalles was forced to shut its doors over the weekend after a rent dispute with its landlord. Owner Celina Blanchard told CityNews her landlord refused to apply for the rent relief program and she was unable to pay rent on May 1.

The pizzeria has been open for five years at 89 Roncesvalles Ave. Blanchard posted on their website saying they were grateful for the “many friends, loyal guests and families that enjoyed many great memories with us.”

She said they were overwhelmed in the weeks leading up to their closure by the support from the Roncesvalles community.

“We were really busy and were caught off guard one day, just getting orders and orders, [it was] unbelievable … It’s been really nice the amount of support we have been receiving,” Blanchard said.

“But it’s very sad. We are that family restaurant in the neighbourhood.”

Blanchard said she hopes to reopen the pizzeria’s doors at some point.

Comments of support could be seen across the restaurant’s social media pages.

“My family ate at your establishment every Friday. Something we looked forward to [every] week … Hope something can turn around and change the tide for you,” a customer named Steve wrote on Instagram.

“Very sad to hear this. You are a family favourite. Always had our post Christmas family dinner there, and my daughter’s Sweet 16,” another customer named Billy said on Facebook.

Southern Accent

Southern Accent’s co-owners Frances Wood and Thessavan Maniceavasakan, which served the Annex for 34 years before moving to College Street for its last three, said COVID-19 forced their hand and they were closing their doors.

The Cajun and Creole restaurant moved in 2017 for the Honest Ed’s redevelopment and set up shop at College and Ossington streets. In a statement on their website, Wood said business had just started improving when COVID-19 happened.

“You just never know what’s around the corner,” Wood said.

Wood told CityNews her favourite part of owning a restaurant was chatting with customers and getting verbal feedback right away from them and with COVID-19 pandemic forcing restaurants to resort to take-out, it took that away.

She added even when they were able to re-open, it likely wouldn’t be at full capacity. “It was insurmountable to me at my stage of life,” said Wood who at 76 years old jokes she has been told she should’ve retired years ago.

“Who knows, someday there may be a rebirth of Southern Accent with the bar in tow and someone else at the helm,” Wood said. “If so, we’ll be there to help if called upon.”

She said she would be more than willing to help someone out, but wouldn’t be interested in reopening herself.

Hundreds of people commented on the post announcing their closure, many saying Southern Accent had been their favourite restaurant in the city.

“I’ll miss it to no end. The music, the atmosphere, the incredible food, and one of the few places in the city you could get Chimay on tap! But most of all, I’ll miss the camaraderie of all the clientele, not to mention the incredible and deeply felt hospitality of Frances and Thess,” a customer named David wrote.

“So grateful for all of the years of celebrations and wonderful food and bang-on tarot readings. The city just won’t be the same without you,” another customer named Holly commented.

Wood said she couldn’t believe how many customers and former patrons reached out to her when the news was announced.

“It’s been overwhelming, people who remembered having their birthdays, who brought their kids here and are sending me photographs,” said Wood. “It’s sad, but I’ve had time to think about it and relax a little and … it was just too much for me.”

Vesuvio Pizzeria and Spaghetti House

For decades, Vesuvio Pizzeria and Spaghetti House was a staple of the Junction. It was even more evident when the owners announced they would be shutting down their downs for good on April 19. People waited upwards of four and a half hours to get their last slice of Vesuvio’s New York-style pizza.

The pizzeria was opened in 1957 by four brothers from the Pugliese family and was run by the family until its last day.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, the owners said it was a difficult decision to make but the business had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a final post from the family-owned business, they thanked Toronto “for the kindness you have always shown us.”

The restaurant encouraged people to share some of their favourite memories and they did not disappoint.

Sonia said on Facebook that she and her family had been coming to Vesuvio for 46 years: “This really saddens me & my family! Been going in there for 46 years & we’ve always enjoyed your delicious food & atmosphere!”

Jack said she had Vesuvio pizza at her wedding: “I am so sad to see this – my husband and I ordered food from you for our wedding in May of last year. The pizza for the wedding was amazing, the gourmet toppings made for a really special pizza wedding.”

Many also said their families had been eating Vesuvio’s for generations, including Caroline and Si.

“I am a third generation Vesuvio customer. Can’t imagine the neighbourhood without you. God bless your family and staff, wishing you well for whatever the future holds,” Caroline said.

“My grandad used to get delivery from Vesuvios delivered by the owner himself. As a small kid, my dad got me hooked on the best Italian in Toronto. I eventually took my own kids here to eat when the restaurant extension opened. Four generations of my family have been spoiled by your loving staff and excellent food,” Si said.

The Green Beanery

The Green Beanery, a cafe in the Annex, closed its doors at the end of March after 12 years at the corner Bloor and Bathurst streets.

They are still continuing their online coffee bean and equipment sales, adding the Green Beanery “will live on, but in a different form.”

In a post on Instagram, they thanked their customers who made the cafe a success.

“So much has happened within these walls, from the political discussions our Grounds for Thought events facilitated, to first dates (and even proposals), to meetings and poetry readings, as well as good old-fashioned get-togethers over coffee and cake,” the owners said.

Many shared their memories of the cafe on their Instagram.

“It was nice to have a great coffee shop where people can hang out and relax! You guys put in a lot of effort, time and perseverance into establishing a different kind of coffee shop,” Brian said.

“This place kept me going when I lived upstairs off the corner woke up to the smell of your coffees and put the pep in my step daily for a long time,” a user named @lvnd_shrk said.