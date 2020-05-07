Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Tire reports Q1 loss compared with a profit a year ago, sales dip
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2020 7:01 am EDT
Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT
TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as sales fell due to the steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the temporary closure of its SportChek and Mark’s stores.
The retailer says its loss attributable shareholders totalled $13.3 million or 22 cents per diluted share for the quarter.
That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $69.7 million or $1.12 per diluted share a year ago.
Retail sales for the quarter were nearly $2.76 billion, down from $2.83 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it lost 13 cents per share for the quarter compared with a normalized profit of $1.12 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 11 cents per share and $2.79 billion in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.