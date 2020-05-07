Loading articles...

Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

Can COVID-19 survive on my phone?

Yes. That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A scientific test shows the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days.

To clean your phone, first turn it off and unplug it from cables. Tech companies say you’ll want to avoid getting moisture inside the phone so don’t put it into cleaning solutions or spray it directly.

You can gently use disinfectant wipes, like Clorox wipes, or anything with 70 per cent alcohol to clean your device. Phone carrier AT&T recommends wringing out disinfectant wipes before using them on a phone. Paper towels work, too, if you spray them with disinfectant. Google says you can dip a cloth in soap and water to clean off your phone.

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this new series. Submit them at: FactCheck@ap.org.

The Associated Press

