Amtrak to require face coverings beginning next week

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

NEWARK, N.J. — Amtrak will require passengers to wear face coverings beginning next week.

The national railroad service announced Thursday that the new rules will go into effect on Monday.

Passengers will be required to provide their own facial covering and wear it over their nose and mouth while in stations and on trains and thruway buses. The coverings can be removed when customers are eating in designated areas or are seated alone or with a travel companion. Small children are exempt.

Amtrak has already reduced bookings by 50 per cent to promote social distancing, and has seen overall ridership decline by more than 90 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Associated Press

