Loading articles...

Afghan official says 2 explosions rock Kabul; no injuries

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 2:44 pm EDT

KABUL — Two explosions, about an hour apart, struck different areas of the Afghan capital late on Thursday, an official said. There were no casualties but some damage to a power station was reported.

The first explosion hit the power station in the north of Kabul while the second, from a roadside bomb, occurred in the east of the city, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

A man carrying an AK-47 automatic rifle was arrested in the area of the power station, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was involved in the attack, said Arian. The rocket hit the station’s outer wall.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and its surroundings and frequently strike military and civilian targets.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:25 PM
Emergency roadwork EB 401 at the 407 - left lane closed. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 AM
On this date (May7) in 1976 #Toronto YYZ recorded 2.3cm snow ❄️Could be some flurries for Friday and Saturday for…
Latest Weather
Read more