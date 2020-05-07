Loading articles...

A list of what's open: Tracking Ontario's gradual reopening

Last Updated May 7, 2020 at 12:51 pm EDT

During an unprecedented pandemic shutdown it’s hard enough to keep track of the day of the week, let alone the constantly-evolving details surrounding the gradual reopening of businesses and services.

Here’s a look at the latest developments as the province slowly emerges from its curve-flattening closures.

Friday, May 8: Garden centres and nurseries will be able to open for in-store payment and purchases, operating under the same guidelines as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Saturday, May 9: Hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to open for in-store payment and purchases.

Monday, May 11: Retail stores with a street entrance can begin offering curbside pickup and delivery, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s Guidance Document for Essential Workplaces and occupational health and safety requirements.

Thursday, May 14: The LCBO will extend its hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Currently, the stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days. Sunday hours will remain the same, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other:

  • Mount Pleasant Cemetery will reopen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed on Mother’s Day Sunday to avoid overcrowding.

 

Gradual, 3-stage reopening

The province previously announced a 3-stage plan for reopening the economy, but has yet to provide specific dates for many of the phases, choosing a wait-and-see approach directed by health officials and contingent on case numbers declining.

(Source: Province of Ontario)

Stage 1 

  • opening select workplaces that can meet current public health guidelines
  • allowing essential gatherings of a limited number of people
  • opening some outdoor spaces
  • continued protections for vulnerable populations

Stage 2

  • opening more workplaces with significant mitigation plans
  • opening more public spaces
  • allowing some larger public gatherings
  • continued protections for vulnerable populations

Stage 3

  • opening all workplaces responsibly
  • relaxing restrictions on public gatherings
  • continued protections for vulnerable populations

Considerations for each stage

  • a consistent two-to-four week decrease in the number of new daily COVID‑19 cases
  • sufficient acute and critical care capacity, including access to ventilators and ongoing availability of personal protective equipment
  • approximately 90% of new COVID‑19 contacts are being reached by local public health officials within one day, with guidance and direction to contain community spread
  • ongoing testing of suspected COVID‑19 cases, especially of vulnerable populations, to detect new outbreaks quickly
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Emergency roadwork EB 401 at the 407 - left lane closed. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 AM
On this date (May7) in 1976 #Toronto YYZ recorded 2.3cm snow ❄️Could be some flurries for Friday and Saturday for…
Latest Weather
Read more