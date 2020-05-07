A list of what's open: Tracking Ontario's gradual reopening

During an unprecedented pandemic shutdown it’s hard enough to keep track of the day of the week, let alone the constantly-evolving details surrounding the gradual reopening of businesses and services.

Here’s a look at the latest developments as the province slowly emerges from its curve-flattening closures.

Friday, May 8: Garden centres and nurseries will be able to open for in-store payment and purchases, operating under the same guidelines as grocery stores and pharmacies.

Saturday, May 9: Hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to open for in-store payment and purchases.

Monday, May 11: Retail stores with a street entrance can begin offering curbside pickup and delivery, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s Guidance Document for Essential Workplaces and occupational health and safety requirements.



Thursday, May 14: The LCBO will extend its hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Currently, the stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days. Sunday hours will remain the same, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other:

Mount Pleasant Cemetery will reopen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed on Mother’s Day Sunday to avoid overcrowding.

Gradual, 3-stage reopening

The province previously announced a 3-stage plan for reopening the economy, but has yet to provide specific dates for many of the phases, choosing a wait-and-see approach directed by health officials and contingent on case numbers declining.

(Source: Province of Ontario)

Stage 1

opening select workplaces that can meet current public health guidelines

allowing essential gatherings of a limited number of people

opening some outdoor spaces

continued protections for vulnerable populations

Stage 2

opening more workplaces with significant mitigation plans

opening more public spaces

allowing some larger public gatherings

continued protections for vulnerable populations

Stage 3

opening all workplaces responsibly

relaxing restrictions on public gatherings

continued protections for vulnerable populations

Considerations for each stage