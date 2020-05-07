A list of what's open: Tracking Ontario's gradual reopening

During an unprecedented pandemic shutdown it’s hard enough to keep track of the day of the week, let alone the constantly-evolving details surrounding the gradual reopening of businesses and services.
Here’s a look at the latest developments as the province slowly emerges from its curve-flattening closures.
Friday, May 8: Garden centres and nurseries will be able to open for in-store payment and purchases, operating under the same guidelines as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Saturday, May 9: Hardware stores and safety supply stores will be permitted to open for in-store payment and purchases.
Monday, May 11: Retail stores with a street entrance can begin offering curbside pickup and delivery, in accordance with the Ministry of Health’s Guidance Document for Essential Workplaces and occupational health and safety requirements.
Thursday, May 14: The LCBO will extend its hours, opening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Currently, the stores are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on those days. Sunday hours will remain the same, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other:
- Mount Pleasant Cemetery will reopen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. but will be closed on Mother’s Day Sunday to avoid overcrowding.
Gradual, 3-stage reopening
The province previously announced a 3-stage plan for reopening the economy, but has yet to provide specific dates for many of the phases, choosing a wait-and-see approach directed by health officials and contingent on case numbers declining.
(Source: Province of Ontario)
Stage 1
- opening select workplaces that can meet current public health guidelines
- allowing essential gatherings of a limited number of people
- opening some outdoor spaces
- continued protections for vulnerable populations
Stage 2
- opening more workplaces with significant mitigation plans
- opening more public spaces
- allowing some larger public gatherings
- continued protections for vulnerable populations
Stage 3
- opening all workplaces responsibly
- relaxing restrictions on public gatherings
- continued protections for vulnerable populations
Considerations for each stage
- a consistent two-to-four week decrease in the number of new daily COVID‑19 cases
- sufficient acute and critical care capacity, including access to ventilators and ongoing availability of personal protective equipment
- approximately 90% of new COVID‑19 contacts are being reached by local public health officials within one day, with guidance and direction to contain community spread
- ongoing testing of suspected COVID‑19 cases, especially of vulnerable populations, to detect new outbreaks quickly