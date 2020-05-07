13 staff, 7 children infected with coronavirus at Jesse Ketchum daycare

The City of Toronto says 13 staff members and seven children have tested positive for COVID-19 at a city-run daycare centre.

The outbreak at Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care centre was first reported last week on April 28 after four staff members and an 8-month old baby tested positive for the coronavirus.

The childcare centre at Bay Street and Davenport Road is one of seven city-run emergency centres kept open for essential workers. The centre was closed for a two-week period on April 29.

The staff and all 58 children who went to the centre have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks as a precaution.

One staff member has also tested positive at the Falstaff Early Learning and Child Care Centre in North York. No children have shown any symptoms at that location so none have been tested at this point.

The centre remains open, but the room where the staff member worked has been closed off.

All city emergency child care staff are being tested over the next week, including those at Jesse Ketchum and Falstaff.

There have been 6,914 cases of the coronavirus reported in Toronto and 4,364 people have recovered while 522 people have died from COVID-19.