1 dead, 25 employees infected with coronavirus at Maple Lodge Farms

One employee has died and 25 employees have become infected with COVID-19 at Maple Lodge Farms.

A statement posted on the poultry plant website on Thursday said the employee who passed away tested positive for the virus last month.

Maple Lodge Farms Director of Corporate Affairs Carol Gardin tells 680 NEWS they first learned an employee had tested positive on April 15. Peel Public Health and the other employees were informed at that time.

The first case wasn’t reported to the public until a statement was released on May 4.

The Brampton company says each time an employee tested positive, they informed Public Health and have been putting preventive measures in place to stop the spread.

They added after each case was reported, a thorough investigation took place in cooperation with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Maple Lodge temporarily suspended one-third of their operations to allow for risk assessment and a deep-clean of the plant. Employees are required to wear masks at all times and they have been equipped with additional personal protective equipment and non-essential visitors have been banned from the plant.

The poultry plant employs over 2,900 workers across the communities they operate in.