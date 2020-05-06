The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 412 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 18,722 cases, including 1,429 deaths and 13,222 resolved cases.

The province had said it would be doing 16,000 tests a day by now, but fewer than 13,000 tests were completed during the previous day, when Premier Doug Ford was blaming half of Ontario’s regional medical officers of health for low testing rates.

The Canadian Press