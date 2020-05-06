Loading articles...

Series renewed by CBS for the 2020-21 TV season

Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT

LOS ANGELES — CBS announced Wednesday that the following series are renewed for the 2020-21 season:

— “All Rise”

— “The Amazing Race”

— “Blue Bloods”

— “Bob Hearts Abishola”

— “Bull”

— “Evil”

— “FBI”

— “FBI: Most Wanted”

— “48 Hours”

— “MacGyver”

— “Magnum P.I.”

— “Mom”

— “NCIS”

— “NCIS: Los Angeles”

— “NCIS: New Orleans”

— “The Neighborhood”

— “60 Minutes”

— “S.W.A.T.”

— “SEAL Team”

— “Survivor”

— “Undercover Boss”

— “The Unicorn”

— “Young Sheldon”

The Associated Press

