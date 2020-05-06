Province scrapping licence plate redesign

The provincial government says it will not continue with the redesign of Ontario licence plates and will return to the white “Yours To Discover” plates.

The blue redesigned plates created by the Ford government, with the slogan “A Place To Grow,” were found to have visibility issues under specific lighting conditions.

The government says the delamination issue that had previously existed with the white plates has been resolved by the manufacturers, and that there is a five-year guarantee on the product.

The province says approximately 145,000 of the new plates were manufactured while they awaited final testing results from our stakeholders.

“At this time, we are exploring all options to use these plates where they would be appropriate for an alternative use, such as trailers or recreational vehicles,” the premier’s office said in a statement.

“In the interim, we will be exhausting all remaining passenger plates that we have in stock, including the existing supply of blue licence plates.”

The government is also asking drivers not to try to exchange their plates at Service Ontario locations because of restrictions put in place for COVID-19.