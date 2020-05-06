Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 412 new cases of coronavirus, 68 more deaths

Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 11:15 am EDT

A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

 

Ontario confirms 412 new cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, marking a slight increase from the 387 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Sixty-eight more people have died, bringing the total death count to 1,429.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 18,722, with 70.6 per cent of cases considered resolved.

Earlier Wednesday the province said it was extending all emergency orders until May 19.

Emergency electrical rate relief would also be stretched until the end of May.

More to come

