Nevada Army National Guard soldiers set to deploy to Asia

Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 12:14 am EDT

CARSON CITY, Nev. — More Nevada Army National Guard soldiers are heading overseas.

The Guard plans a departure ceremony Thursday in Reno for 30 aviation soldiers headed to Asia.

The 30 soldiers are the second rotation of a unit that conducts medical evacuations with UH-60 helicopters.

The first set of soldiers began their rotation in September, and the Guard says those soldiers will return to Nevada when the Department of Defence eases travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press

