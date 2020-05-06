Loading articles...

Israel responds to 1st Gaza rocket fire in more than a month

Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 2:44 am EDT

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said it struck three Hamas militant posts in Gaza early on Wednesday, in response to the first case of rocket fire from the territory in more than a month.

The military said a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel and landed in an open field. In response, it said it targeted the Hamas positions. No injuries were reported on either side.

No Palestinian group took responsibility for the fire. Israel says it holds the territory’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for any fire emanating from the coastal strip.

The typically volatile border has been quiet of late as Israel has been coping with a coronavirus outbreak and back-channel talks have been underway for a potential prisoner exchange.

The Associated Press

