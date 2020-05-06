Loading articles...

Indian trains carry thousands of stranded workers home

Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

A migrant laborers, who arrived from Gujarat state on a train, carries his belongings and walk to a bus that will take him to his native village, in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. India is running train service for thousands of migrant workers desperate to return home since it imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

PRAYAGRAJ, India — Thousands of jobless Indian migrant workers arrived by train in their home state on Wednesday after the government eased a lockdown imposed on March 25 to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Two trains arrived in the northern town of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh state from Surat, a diamond manufacturing hub in western Gujarat state. Two more trains were to follow later in the day.

“I am very happy today that I have been able to come back home. My mother is here and she is very sick,’’ said Sunil Kumar Tripathi, a teacher.

Shalu Upadhyay, an embroiderer, said the special train service was a huge relief for the stranded workers.

The stranded workers lost their jobs under the lockdown and were living in shelters and relief camps organized by the state government and charities. After more than 50 days, the government began running special trains after workers clashed with police in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, and Surat over the past two weeks.

India’s Labor Ministry said it still doesn’t know the total number of workers stranded across the country, although it ordered a count early last month, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

The data was sought by an activist from the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative who said a large number of migrant workers were affected by the lockdown, causing immense economic hardship.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
SB 400 south of Mapleview, left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:29 AM
Congrats @Cook680News 🥳
Latest Weather
Read more