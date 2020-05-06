Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock higher.

Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery rose 2.20 cents at $5.2120 a bushel; May corn fell5.20 cent at $3.12 a bushel; July oats fell .80 cent at $3.9160 a bushel; while May soybeans was off .20 cent at 8.3640 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .07 cents at $.8702 pound; May feeder cattle gained 1.62 cents at $1.1910 a pound; May lean hogs rose 1.02 cents at .6662 a pound.

The Associated Press

