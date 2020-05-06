Loading articles...

A supply chain explainer, or why you can or can’t find flour

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s not necessarily flour, but surely there’s been something missing from your shopping list since COVID-19 struck. You might be surprised to know that there haven’t actually been any shortages. There’s still more than enough flour, toilet paper, bread and milk to go around…it’s just a matter of adjusting massive supply chains to get it to you where you need it.

Today we’ll walk you through how Canada’s food supply chains work, why they’ve had to adjust and how they’ve worked remarkably well given the circumstances.

GUEST: Michael von Massow, University of Guelph

