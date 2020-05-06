Brampton school council chair fired over tweet called Islamophobic

A school councillor in Brampton has lost his position after posting an Islamophobic tweet.

Ravi Hooda, who was a school council chair and a real estate partner with RE/MAX, was fired on Tuesday after tweeting against mosques being allowed to play the call to prayer during Ramadan.

Hooda made the comment in a reply to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, who announced last month that a bylaw amendment would allow mosques to play the call to prayer on speakers five times per day.

Brown says the change was made to promote a sense of community for Muslims, who would generally gather for prayer during the fasting month of Ramadan but can’t because of COVID-19.

The tweet has since been taken down and Hooda’s account is now locked and private.

The Peel District School Board say the post was disturbing and said Hooda will not be able to participate on the school council in any capacity.

In a letter sent by Macville Public School to families, the principal says the individual in question has been removed from the role of School Council Chair and will not be able to participate on School Council in any capacity moving forward.

“Please know that this individual’s views in no way reflect the values of the Macville Public School community, nor those of the Peel board. Comments like these are upsetting and hurtful, and never acceptable,” wrote principal Robin Perri.

Brown thanked RE/MAX for taking action to terminate Hooda and said Islamophobia and hate have no place in the community.