Additional cruise lines cancel Alaska summer sailings
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2020 9:18 pm EDT
Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 5:34 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two additional cruise lines said Wednesday they are cancelling sailings to Alaska this summer, citing travel and other restrictions linked to coronavirus concerns.
Princess Cruises and Holland America Line had previously announced sharply reduced plans for voyages to and tours in Alaska.
Earlier this week, Carnival Cruise Line announced it was cancelling trips to Alaska this year. Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line fall under the Carnival Corp. umbrella.
Mike Tibbles, with Cruise Lines International Association Alaska, said by email that the state faces a loss of 479 voyages — or 80% of expected sailings — with a passenger capacity of more than 955,000 because of ship cancellations.
Tourism is a significant industry in Alaska. Some small communities swell in size with visitors during the typically bustling summer season.
Messages seeking comment were left for an official with the Alaska Travel Industry Association.
The Associated Press
