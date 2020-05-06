Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus
by The Associated Press
Posted May 6, 2020 6:37 am EDT
Last Updated May 6, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass. At right, in a Jan. 30, 1983, file photo, Miami Dolhins head coach Don Shula reacts as he talks to reporters after losing to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl 17 in Pasadena, Calif. Among Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's many achievements, his 347 victories with the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stood out. But now Shula's gone, and the title of winningest coach is in jeopardy. Belichick easily leads all active coaches with 304 victories in 25 seasons and is still going strong with the Patriots. (AP Photo/File)
Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:
1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP OBAMACARE CASE The justices are hearing a dispute about Trump administration rules that would allow more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women.
2. RUTH BADER GINSBURG HOSPITALIZED The 87-year-old justice underwent a non-surgical treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone but has no plans to miss the court’s arguments by telephone.
3. WHAT TRUMP PICK FOR DNI POST SAYS Texas congressman John Ratcliffe tells a Senate panel that he won’t allow politics to colour intelligence he takes to the president.
4. CHINA PLANS TO COMPLETE SPACE STATION BY 2022 The announcement further cements China’s aspirations to rival the United States, Europe, Russia and private companies in outer space exploration.
5. WHO’S CLOSING IN ON SHULA’S HALLOWED MARK New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who with 304 wins needs 44 more to break the NFL record set by the Miami Dolphins icon, who died this week at age 90.