Woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga seriously injured

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to a call for a collision in the Eglinton and Four Springs avenues area around 5:30 p.m.

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was conscious when taken to a trauma centre and her condition was later upgraded to serious.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating.