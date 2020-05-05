Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle in Mississauga seriously injured

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 9:20 pm EDT

File photo of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Peel police responded to a call for a collision in the Eglinton and Four Springs avenues area around 5:30 p.m.

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was conscious when taken to a trauma centre and her condition was later upgraded to serious.

The vehicle involved remained on scene.

The Major Collision Bureau will be investigating.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:49 PM
#WB401 Collector ramp to the #NB404 is now OPEN!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:17 PM
Sweater Weather for Mother's Day weekend as winter wants to say "hi mom"
Latest Weather
Read more