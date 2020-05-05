Loading articles...

Woman arraigned in killing of security guard over virus mask

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, photo, a Flint man walks with a bundle of balloons as he arrives to commemorate the life of Calvin Munerlyn during a vigil in Flint, Mich. A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of Munerlyn, a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn't wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus. (Jake May/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan woman was formally charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a store security guard who refused to allow her daughter inside because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

Sharmel Teague, 45, was arraigned via video Tuesday in district court, according to the Genesee County prosecutor’s office.

Teague, her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and her son, Ramonyea Bishop, 23, face first-degree premeditated murder charges in Friday’s killing of Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Family Dollar near downtown Flint.

Larry Teague and Bishop have yet to be arrested and were believed to be on the run, prosecutor David Leyton said.

The three defendants also face gun charges. Larry Teague also is charged with violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings inside grocery stores.

Sharmel Teague argued with Munerlyn before leaving the store Friday afternoon, Leyton said Monday. Two men later came to the store, and one of them shot Munerlyn in the back of the head. Witnesses identified Bishop as the man who shot Munerlyn, according to Leyton.

No information has been released about the daughter, who has not been charged in the shooting.

Sharmel Teague was denied bond Tuesday and was scheduled for a May 14 probable cause conference.

It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney.

The Associated Press




