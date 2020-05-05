Loading articles...

Trudeau, Duclos must send transparency message during pandemic: info czar

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an address to Canadians from Rideau Cottage during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — The federal information czar wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tell federal agencies they must strive to be transparent and accountable as they wrestle with the fallout from COVID-19.

In an interview, information commissioner Caroline Maynard says a message from the top — meaning Trudeau and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos — is needed to ensure officials properly document federal decision-making during the pandemic.

The commissioner is concerned there could be an incomplete record of government efforts as people work at home or through virtual meetings.

Maynard says she told Duclos in a telephone conversation today she also wants to see more proactive disclosure of information about Ottawa’s efforts to deal with the effects of COVID-19.

The Access to Information Act allows people who pay a $5 fee to request a wide range of federal files, but the government says the pandemic is hampering its ability to answer formal requests.

Maynard recently predicted it could take years to recover from the expected delays for information requests caused by COVID-19 without prompt government action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
#WB401 ramp to Mississauga Rd. is now open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:39 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: Congratulations to Michael Gorman from Richmond Hill who just won the $1,300 Weather Guarantee jackpot! Visit our contest pa…
Latest Weather
Read more