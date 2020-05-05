Loading articles...

Sun Life net income falls by 37 per cent, but beats expectations in Q1

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT

The Sun Life Financial Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. beat analyst expectations even as its net income plunged by 37 per cent to $391 million in the first quarter. 

The Toronto-based insurer says it earned 67 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, down from $1.04 per share or $623 million a year earlier.

Sun Life says its underlying earnings grew by seven per cent to $770 million or $1.31 per share.

That compared with $717 million or $1.20 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

The insurance company was expected to earn $1.12 per share in adjusted profits, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sun Life revealed the earnings after markets closed after its stock fell by 4.25 per cent to $44.79. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)

The Canadian Press

