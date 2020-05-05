Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Sun Life net income falls by 37 per cent, but beats expectations in Q1
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 6:30 pm EDT
Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 6:44 pm EDT
The Sun Life Financial Inc. logo is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Wednesday, May 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. beat analyst expectations even as its net income plunged by 37 per cent to $391 million in the first quarter.
The Toronto-based insurer says it earned 67 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, down from $1.04 per share or $623 million a year earlier.
Sun Life says its underlying earnings grew by seven per cent to $770 million or $1.31 per share.
That compared with $717 million or $1.20 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
The insurance company was expected to earn $1.12 per share in adjusted profits, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Sun Life revealed the earnings after markets closed after its stock fell by 4.25 per cent to $44.79.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)
The Canadian Press
