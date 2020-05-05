Inside the strange world of designing psychoactive drugs

In today’s Big Story podcast, all of the psychoactive recreational drugs you can name are illegal in Canada. But if you’re smart enough to make a new drug yourself? Well, it’s not on the banned list yet. This is the story of a strange but fascinating ingredient called MEAI, the substance its inventor created, called Pace, and the inventor himself, who is also strange but fascinating.

It’s also a story about recreational drugs, and the push to legalize them as research becomes more expansive. (It’s also not a story about the coronavirus, because you deserve one this week.)

GUEST: Jonah Brunet, The Walrus

