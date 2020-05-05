Loading articles...

Philippines' leading TV network ordered to halt operations

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

MANILA, Philippines — A Philippine government agency has ordered the country’s leading broadcast network, which the president has targeted for its critical news coverage, to halt operations. The National Telecommunications Commission ordered ABS-CBN Corp. to stop operations after its 25-year congressional franchise ended Monday. The network’s application for a renewal has been pending in Congress. Congressional leaders have asked the commission to grant it a temporary license to continue operations while its renewal request is pending, but the government’s solicitor general has said it cannot operate without an approved franchise. Media watchdogs have accused President Rodrigo Duterte of trying to muzzle critical independent media, but government officials said the network must comply with the law.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:25 AM
Eastbound York Mills ramp to #SBDVP now blocked for this police investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:06 AM
Good morning! It’s a cool Tuesday May 5th and it’s another Weather Guarantee payout day 💰$1300💰 will be given to on…
Latest Weather
Read more