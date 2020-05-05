Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 387 new cases of coronavirus, 61 more deaths

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 11:13 am EDT

A lab technician holding a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient that has tested positive with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

 

 

Ontario confirms 387 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, a slight increase from the 370 new cases reported on Monday.

Sixty-one more people have died, bringing the total to 1,361.

Of the 1,361 deaths, 697 were from long-term care homes.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 18,319, with 69.8 per cent of those considered resolved.

As the province slowly begins reopening its battered economy, Premier Doug Ford says he plans to talk with the rest of Canada’s premiers about creating a national plan for COVID-19 contact tracing.

Ford says he intends to raise the issue with the leaders during a conference call later this week.

He says individual provinces are currently handling their own contact tracing but a federal plan is essential.

Ford says Ontario has ramped up its contact tracing efforts in recent days to contain COVID-19.

