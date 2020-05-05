Loading articles...

Motorcyclist injured in collision on Weston Road

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 7:22 pm EDT

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash with another vehicle on Weston Road on May 5, 2020. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Weston Road on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call for a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle shortly before 6 p.m. in the Weston Road and Lippincott Street area.

There is no word on the vehicle driver’s condition.

More to come

