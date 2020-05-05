Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Liberal MP Jim Carr to receive stem cell transplant to treat blood cancer
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 10:45 am EDT
Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 10:58 am EDT
Natural Resources Minister James Carr listens to questions at the National Press Theatre during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant.
He says the treatment for his blood cancer had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carr was diagnosed after experiencing flu-like symptoms in the final weeks of the 2019 federal election campaign.
The Winnipeg MP had headed into that campaign as the Liberals’ international trade diversification minister, and was one of only a handful of Liberals re-elected in the Prairie provinces in the October vote.
His diagnosis and early rounds of treatment saw him step back from cabinet, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as a special representative for the region.
In a statement on social media this morning, Carr says he expects to be recovering in hospital for the next few weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.