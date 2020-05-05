Liberal MP Jim Carr to receive stem cell transplant to treat blood cancer

OTTAWA — Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant.

He says the treatment for his blood cancer had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr was diagnosed after experiencing flu-like symptoms in the final weeks of the 2019 federal election campaign.

The Winnipeg MP had headed into that campaign as the Liberals’ international trade diversification minister, and was one of only a handful of Liberals re-elected in the Prairie provinces in the October vote.

His diagnosis and early rounds of treatment saw him step back from cabinet, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as a special representative for the region.

In a statement on social media this morning, Carr says he expects to be recovering in hospital for the next few weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.

The Canadian Press