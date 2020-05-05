2 patients dead, others infected after coronavirus outbreak at Toronto Western Hospital

Two patients have died and dozens of other patients and staff have tested positive after an outbreak of the coronavirus at Toronto Western Hospital.

Officials at the hospital said 19 patients and 46 staff members have tested positive.

Officials said four units of the hospital are affected, two of which are treating those admitted with COVID-19.

The units have now been closed to new admissions and are undergoing repeated deep cleanings.

Toronto Western Hospital is one of the hospitals in the city treating patients with the virus, which also houses an assessment centre.

