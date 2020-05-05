Loading articles...

5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Last Updated May 5, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. AFRICAN AMERICANS PRESSURE BIDEN TO CHOOSE BLACK RUNNING MATE They argue that the presumptive Democratic nominee’s success — and that of the party as a whole — depends on black people turning out to vote in November.

2. ‘I MISS MY DAUGHTER SO MUCH’ Critics say the Chinese Communist Party’s expanding use of exit bans to block people from leaving, including American citizens, reeks of hostage-taking and violates international law.

3. WHERE THERE’S TURMOIL A bid by separatists funded by the United Arab Emirates to assert control over southern Yemen reopens a dangerous new front in Yemen’s civil war, now in its sixth year.

4. WHO’S UP AGAIN FOR INTEL POST Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, who saw Trump withdraw his nomination last August, gets another shot after bipartisan Senate criticism that Ratcliffe was unqualified to oversee 17 U.S. spy agencies.

5. BASEBALL SALARIES STAGNATE Major League Baseball’s average salary remains virtually flat at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, an AP study concludes, a slowing unprecedented during the previous half-century.

The Associated Press

