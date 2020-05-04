Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Union rallies as Cargill meat plant reopens after shutdown due to COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 10:32 am EDT
Last Updated May 4, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT
Union representatives wave at a shuttle bus carrying workers returning to the Cargill beef processing plant in High River, Alta., that was closed for two weeks because of COVID-19 Monday, May 4, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
HIGH RIVER, Alta. — A massive meat-packing plant in southern Alberta has reopened for business two weeks after it was shutdown due to a large outbreak of COVID-19.
A long line of cars and buses waited to enter the Cargill plant in High River, south of Calgary, which was closed temporarily on April 20.
The union that represents the workers held a rally on the edge of the property and handed out face masks to anyone who needed them.
There have been more than 900 cases of the illness and one death among the 2,000 workers at the slaughterhouse.
The union has been seeking a stop-work order at Cargill, arguing conditions are unsafe for workers.
Hearings before the Labour Relations Board began on the weekend and are continuing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020.