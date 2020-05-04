Loading articles...

The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated May 4, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

8:30 a.m.

British Columbia’s egg producers are joining the effort to keep Canadians fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BC Egg, the organization representing all registered egg farmers in the province, says it will donate 25,000 dozen eggs to Food Banks BC every week.

The organization says all egg farmers in B.C. will share the cost of the donation.

Food Banks BC executive director Laura Lansink says protein is one of the most sought-after food bank items and more than 100,000 individuals, families and children who depend on food assistance every month will appreciate the donation.

The Canadian Press

