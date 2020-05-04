2 arrested after OPP pursue stolen transport truck in Hamilton, Niagara regions

Spike belts were used to stop a stolen transport truck on the Queen Elizabeth Way after an early-morning pursuit on GTA highways.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck began its drive in the area of Highway 403 and Highway 407.

“The vehicle was reported stolen and officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, which failed to stop,” Schmidt explained.

“They followed this truck for quite a distance through the 407/403 area.”

Officers followed the stolen truck through Burlington, Hamilton and then to Brantford.

Schmidt said the stolen truck then turned around onto Highway 403 toward the Niagara-bound QEW, before turning around once again on the QEW.

The OPP then set up spike belts on both directions of the QEW, near Fruitland Road, and closed the highway.

Two men were arrested, and the stolen truck was recovered.